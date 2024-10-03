Royals fans celebrating post season run while saving big money on gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City is celebrating the return of the Kansas City Royals in the post season without breaking the bank.

Goodwill of Western Missouri & Eastern Kansas is reporting an increase in foot traffic throughout their stores after the Royals clinched a Wildcard spot. It's been followed by an increase in demand for Royals gear.

Daniela Leon /KSHB Melody Herren - Digital Media Specialist, Goodwill

"So, at the start of baseball season, every store is going to have their Royal sections, and they usually start with racks and racks of Royal stuff. And depending how the season goes, we see that collection start to dwindle," explained Melody Herren, Digital Media Specialist for Goodwill.

Due to the Royals success some stores including their Waldo location only have a small rack of Royals gear compared to the start of the season. Herren says some of the most in-demand items include Royals jerseys, jackets and baseball caps.

"A lot of the clothing is one-of-a-kind, and it's also a lot newer than people would expect, too," said Herren. "Some of them have their tags on them and have only been born once or twice if they don't have their tag."

If you want to score big, Herren's advice is to come to their stores early and take advantage of the 'Color of the Week' deal where depending on the chosen color tag, you can save up to 50% on your purchase.

As part of Goodwill's mission to support funding of career advancement programs and services, with every dollar spent, you also help build up their career training programs, reduce textile waste and build a stronger Kansas City.

"Everybody loves Kansas City if you live here, because of that familial bond, that homegrown, locally sourced vibe that Kansas City has, and Goodwill exemplifies that too, with the one-of-a-kind clothing," said Herren.

