Royals finish May 9-20 after another loss to Guardians

Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges tags Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi out at home as umpire Jansen Visconti watches during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 31, 2022
CLEVELAND — Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, sending the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Hedges' third-inning drive to left barely cleared the 19-foot wall and scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado, extending Cleveland's lead to 6-2.

The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three frames against Daniel Lynch.

Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth.

Cal Quantrill worked 6 1/3 innings to remain unbeaten in his career at Progressive Field and against the Royals.

