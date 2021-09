Wednesday's game between the Royals and Indians has been postponed due to weather in the Cleveland area.

The game will be made up in Cleveland on Monday, September 27 with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. CT.

The two teams will then travel back to Kansas City and play a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

That series will be the beginning of the Royals' final homestand of the 2021 season.