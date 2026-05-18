Royals game vs. Red Sox moved up due to severe weather threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox has been moved up due to the threat of severe weather.

The Kansas City Royals have announced that the game has been moved to 6:10 p.m. due to the potential for inclement weather tonight.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather blog

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First pitch at Kauffman Stadium will be at 6:10 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit royals.com/weather or @Royals on X/Twitter.