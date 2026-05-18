Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
91  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Royals game vs. Red Sox moved up due to severe weather threat

Kansas City Royals
KSHB file<br/>
Kansas City Royals (Photo by Megan Strickland/@StricklyMeg)
Kansas City Royals
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox has been moved up due to the threat of severe weather.

The Kansas City Royals have announced that the game has been moved to 6:10 p.m. due to the potential for inclement weather tonight.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather blog
LINK | KSHB Radar
LINK | KSHB Alerts

First pitch at Kauffman Stadium will be at 6:10 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit royals.com/weather or @Royals on X/Twitter.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube.jpg

KSHB 41 News