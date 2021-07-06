Watch
Royals give up two homers in 7th, lose to Reds 6-2

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score after Eugenio Suarez hit into a double play during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tyler Stephenson
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 23:27:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eugenio Suarez clubbed a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos hit a tying solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch off the Royals Hall of Fame in left field to give his team a three-run lead in the seventh inning.

The homer was his 17th of the season and came off Kyle Zimmer against his first batter of the game.

Vladimir Gutierrez went six innings and gave up two runs, five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

