Royals-Guardians game on Tuesday moved up to afternoon start because of expected cold temperatures

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians has been moved up to a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

The game was moved up five hours because temperatures are expected to be below freezing at night.

The time change was also made to avoid a backlog in the schedule or another doubleheader early in the season. Kansas City had a twinbill against Milwaukee on Saturday after Friday's game was postponed, while Cleveland is coming off a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, when Saturday's game was rained out.

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