Royals hire longtime Nationals executive DiPuglia in shakeup to international scouting

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 11:12:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals hired longtime Washington Nationals executive Johnny DiPuglia as their special assistant of international scouting and Fred Guerrero as their coordinator of player evaluation on Thursday in two important additions to their front office.

The Royals have been overhauling their player evaluation system since J.J. Picollo took over as general manager more than a year ago. The decision to hire DiPuglia, who spent 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before his run with the Nationals, will give Kansas City a fresh approach to international scouting.

DiPuglia was responsible for signing Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramírez during his career.

Guerrera is joining the Royals from AL Central-rival Minnesota, where he had been director of Latin American scouting for nearly a decade. He was involved in the signing of such players as Luis Arráez, Yennier Cano and Danny Santana.

