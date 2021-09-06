Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals labor past Orioles, 3-2, in holiday afternoon game

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hanser Alberto, center right, gestures while touching home aft4r hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Baltimore. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Royals Orioles Baseball
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 16:48:36-04

BALTIMORE — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth, sending the Kansas City Royals over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2.

Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019.

Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with a bloop single in the eighth for the Royals.

Benintendi provided the lead with an RBI hit off Cole Sulser.

Anthony Santander led off the Orioles ninth with a high fly that Benintendi caught, plucking the ball just above the fence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources