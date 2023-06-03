Watch Now
Royals left-hander Amir Garrett on injured list with elbow pain

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 00:02:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals left-hander Amir Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday because of pain in his pitching elbow.

The Royals described the injury as a valgus extension overload and made the move retroactive to Tuesday. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

“It’s basically kind of like a bone bruise,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “There’s inflammation. There’s also a little bit of irritation.”

Garrett had an injection intended to reduce inflammation. He will not throw for up to a week.

“Probably five to seven days, no throw,” Quatraro said. “Re-evaluate, then three to four week overall timeline.”

In his second season with the Royals, Garrett has a 3.00 ERA in 21 innings over 23 relief appearances. He last pitched during Kansas City’s 7-0 win at St. Louis on Monday, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning. The team said the IL move was retroactive.

