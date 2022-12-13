Royals legend George Brett named most searched baseball player in Alaska

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It turns out the state of Alaska might have a strong following for the Kansas City Royals.

Baseball-Reference released their Sportify Wrapped for 2022, which details the most searched players around the country on their website.

Most would expect St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and recently resigned New York Yankee Aaron Judge would top the lists.

The most interesting thing, however, was Royals legend George Brett being named the most searched player in Alaska.

Who was the most viewed player and team in your state? The most viewed player pages on a single day? Or the top 10 players of 2022? Now's your chance to find out. pic.twitter.com/bo5l4wVzH1 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) December 13, 2022

It is unclear why Brett was the most searched player in Alaska.

Brett was one of a few interesting searches around the country.

Colorado had Cardinals legend Stan Musial as their most searched player.

South Dakota had former Minnesota Twins and current Los Angeles Angels third baseman Gio Urshela as their most searched player.

Washington, D.C. had Pete Browning, who played baseball in the late 19th century mainly for the Louisville Eclipses as their most searched player.

Unsurprisingly, Pujols was the most searched player in not just Missouri but also the entire country in 2022. Twenty-five other states also had Pujols as their most searched player.

Pujols was also the most searched player in a single day after he hit his 700th home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer landed second on the list on Aug. 2, when he got traded from the San Diego Padres to the Boston Red Sox.

