Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals legend George Brett named most searched baseball player in Alaska

Royals Hall of Famer George Brett
Copyright Getty Images
Pool
<p>KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Hall of Famer George Brett throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game Two of the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium on October 22, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall-Pool/Getty Images)</p>
Royals Hall of Famer George Brett
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 18:00:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It turns out the state of Alaska might have a strong following for the Kansas City Royals.

Baseball-Reference released their Sportify Wrapped for 2022, which details the most searched players around the country on their website.

Most would expect St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols and recently resigned New York Yankee Aaron Judge would top the lists.

The most interesting thing, however, was Royals legend George Brett being named the most searched player in Alaska.

It is unclear why Brett was the most searched player in Alaska.

Brett was one of a few interesting searches around the country.

Colorado had Cardinals legend Stan Musial as their most searched player.

South Dakota had former Minnesota Twins and current Los Angeles Angels third baseman Gio Urshela as their most searched player.

Washington, D.C. had Pete Browning, who played baseball in the late 19th century mainly for the Louisville Eclipses as their most searched player.

Unsurprisingly, Pujols was the most searched player in not just Missouri but also the entire country in 2022. Twenty-five other states also had Pujols as their most searched player.

Pujols was also the most searched player in a single day after he hit his 700th home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer landed second on the list on Aug. 2, when he got traded from the San Diego Padres to the Boston Red Sox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!