Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
51  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Royals lose for the eighth time in their last nine games

Red Sox Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with Andruw Monasterio after scoring on a single by Willson Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Red Sox Royals Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarren Duran hit a home run, doubled and drove in three runs, Willson Contreras added two hits and three RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Duran was 2 for 3 with two walks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3 for 3 with a walk. Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu had two hits apiece.

Caleb Durbin's single scored Carlos Narváez to give Boston a 2-1 lead in the second.

Garrett Whitlock (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Starter Ranger Suarez gave up one run and four hits and walked three in 4 1/3 innings.

Bailey Falter (0-1) gave up two runs and four hits, walked three and struck out two in two innings.

Lane Thomas went 2 for 4 with an RBI double for the Royals and Carter Jensen also doubled.

Contreras singled to drive in Duran in the first inning.

Bobby Witt Jr. singled, stole second and scored when Thomas doubled with two out to make it 1-1 in bottom of the first.

Duran hit a three-run shot and Contreras singled to drive in Rafaela to cap the scoring in the ninth.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Connelly Early (3-2, 3.21 ERA) starts Wednesday against RHP Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.83) in the finale of a three-game series.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube.jpg

KSHB 41 News