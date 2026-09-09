Royals lose in extras to D-Backs for second-straight day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI triple in the 11th inning, Corbin Burnes made his return after a 15-month recovery from Tommy John surgery, and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 in 11 innings on Tuesday night.

Ryan Waldschmidt advanced Ildemaro Vargas to third on a leadoff sacrifice bunt, and Gurriel drove in Vargas after Matthew Lugo missed the catch in right-center field.

The play was scored a triple.

Ketel Marte added an insurance run in the 11th with a sacrifice fly, and Ryan Walston (1-0) earned his first career win and save in two innings of work.

Burnes, who threw three innings and 57 pitches in his first start since June 2025, struck out two and allowed two hits and two walks.

The game was scoreless until the eighth, when Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the game's first run. Tim Tawa added a solo homer in the ninth, his 10th.

John Rave answered for the Royals with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth, and both teams scored one run in the 10th.

Michael Wacha struck out four in six innings and allowed three hits and four walks, picking up his fourth straight quality start for the Royals. Anthony Gose (1-1) took the loss.

Up next

Daniel Lynch IV (4-5, 3.51 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals in the series finale Wednesday against RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06).

