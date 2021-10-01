Watch
Royals lose to Indians, 6-1, ready for season's final series

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado runs home past Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher and relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer to score on a sacrifice fly by Bradley Zimmer during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Indians won 6-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 23:50:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday's game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double.

He leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs.

Bieber allowed one run on four hits, with one strikeout.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award made his second start since returning from a three-month stay on the injured list.

