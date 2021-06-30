Watch
Royals' losing skid hits 7 games after 7-6 loss to Boston

Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, right, scores on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez looks for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 10:47 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:47:54-04

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6.

The Red Sox had four homers in each of their previous two games but won their fifth straight despite not going deep once Tuesday.

Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City's skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

Yacksel Rios got the win in relief and Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

