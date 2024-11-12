Royals manager Matt Quatraro finalist for American League Manager of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If it were up to Royals fans, Matt Quatraro would be the unanimous choice for the American League Manager of Year.

The Royals won 86 regular season games in 2024, 30 more than the year before.

In addition, the ballclub made the playoffs for the first time since their 2015 World Series championship.

The Royals swept the Wild Card Series over the Baltimore Orioles before losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

The team announced Monday Quatraro is a finalist for American League Manager of the Year Award from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Stephen Vogt, manager of the Cleveland Indians, and A.J. Hinch, manager of the Detroit Tigers, are the other finalists.

In addition, Royals pitcher Seth Lugo is finalist for the American League Cy Young Award and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is a finalist for the American League's Most Valuable Player from the Baseball Writer's Association of America.

The winners of the Manager of the Year award in both leagues will be announced on Nov. 19.

The Cy Young Award winners will be announced Nov. 20 and the MVP's in both leagues will be names on Nov. 21.

—