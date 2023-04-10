Royals manager Matt Quatraro to return to dugout Monday following COVID absence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for the team's three-game set against the Texas Rangers Monday.

Matt Quatraro has joined us in Texas and will manage our game tonight. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2023

Quatraro missed the club's last five games after testing positive for COVID-19 before the team's third game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover managed in Quatraro's place when he missed time.

During Quatraro's absence, the Royals went 2-3, including winning a series out in San Francisco against the Giants, taking two of three, including the Giants home opener.

The Royals will continue their road trip as they play the Texas Rangers before they head back to Kauffman Stadium to host the Atlanta Braves, who the team last played in 2019.

The Royals won three games out of four in a home and home interleague series back in 2019.

