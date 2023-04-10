Watch Now
Royals manager Matt Quatraro to return to dugout Monday following COVID absence

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, center, meets on the mound with some of his players during a pitching change against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 17:15:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for the team's three-game set against the Texas Rangers Monday.

Quatraro missed the club's last five games after testing positive for COVID-19 before the team's third game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover managed in Quatraro's place when he missed time.

During Quatraro's absence, the Royals went 2-3, including winning a series out in San Francisco against the Giants, taking two of three, including the Giants home opener.

The Royals will continue their road trip as they play the Texas Rangers before they head back to Kauffman Stadium to host the Atlanta Braves, who the team last played in 2019.

The Royals won three games out of four in a home and home interleague series back in 2019.

