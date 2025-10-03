Royals outfielder Mike Yazstrzemski named 2025 Bob Feller Act of Valor Award recipient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation has announced that Royals outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has received the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award for the 2025 season.

The award honors the legacy of Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller, who put his career in Major League Baseball on hold to serve our country.

Yastrzemski, "Yaz" is the first Royals player to win the award.

He will be honored during the 13th Annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Awards Ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19.

Yastrzemski has been working with the veteran community for several years, and says he is incredibly honored to receive the award.

"Listening to their stories and being able to interact with them has been life-changing," Yastrzemski said.

In 2022, Yaz started the Mustache May campaign to lighten the mood for himself and teammates while going through a rough patch on the field.

Mustache May which recognizes the mental struggles associated with baseball and brings awareness to the resources available to players and fans alike.

Yaz's goal for Mustache May is to promote and prioritize mental health in active duty, Veteran, and civilian communities and create a world when mental health is discussed openly and freely.

Proceeds from Yastrzemski's Mustache May , merchandise supports the Heart and Armor Foundation, promoting the health of Veterans, and connect civilians to the military service, specifically with their research and programs around mental wellness.

To learn more about the BFAOV Foundation, visit www.actofvaloraward.org

