Royals partner with Pure Spectrum CBD to educate fans on 'potential benefits of CBD for overall wellness'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have partnered with Pure Spectrum CBD to educate fans on the "potential benefits of CBD for overall wellness," the team announced Tuesday.

The partnership kicked off June 2 with the grand opening of the Pure Spectrum Lodge outfield experience — a space outfitted with fans and misters where attendees can "relax," watch the game and learn about the "positive effects of CBD" — at Kauffman Stadium.

Pure Spectrum was also a presenting partner of Yoga Day on June 4 and will present Ag Night on Aug. 1.

"As someone who grew up in Kansas City, this partnership with the Kansas City Royals is more than a ‘dream come true’ for me,” Dan Huerter, CEO of Pure Spectrum, said in a news release. “To be able to work with such an iconic organization and to be a part of promoting health and wellness in my hometown community is an incredible honor."

Pure Spectrum has sponsored other sporting bodies and events since 2018 — U.S. Olympic Governing bodies, USA Triathlon, USA Weightlifting and the Crossfit Games.

The MLB became the first major professional sports team to partner with a CBD company in 2022. Now, KC is the second MLB team to form a partnership with a "company like Pure Spectrum," according to the Royals.

