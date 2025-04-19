Watch Now
Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg helped off field after hard grounder hits left foot

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Paul Sancya/AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg throws against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kansas City Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg was helped off the field after getting hit on the left foot with a hard grounder in Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit's Riley Greene smoked a 109.1 mph grounder in the seventh inning that caromed off Erceg's foot towards Kansas City first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Greene beat Pasquantino to the bag for a single.

The 29-year-old Erceg stayed on the ground for a few minutes and then limped off the field with the help of an athletic trainer and manager Matt Quatraro.

Erceg had thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings over eight outings this season before Friday.

