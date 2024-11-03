Watch Now
Royals pitcher Michael Wacha, team agree on new 3-year contract

Frank Franklin II/AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 1 of the American League baseball division series, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a three-year contract with the club.

The new contract also has a club option for 2028. Financial details of the contract were not released.

Wacha, 33, compiled a 13-8 record in the 2024 season, his first as a member of the Royals.

He made 29 starts and finished with a 3.35 earned run average, according to a Royals news release.

Wacha allowed three earned runs or less in 16 consecutive starts from May 9-Aug. 23.

That effort matched the single-season franchise record set by Bret Saberhagen in 1989, the news release stated.

Wacha is a native of Iowa City, Iowa.

He's pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox before joining the Royals.


 

