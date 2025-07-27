Royals place OF Jac Caglianone on DL; trade for OF Randal Grichuk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy day both on and off the field for the Kansas City Royals.

After winning the first game of a doubleheader 5-3 in extra innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, the club announced a pair of moves.

Rookie first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

At about the same time of the announcement, the team announced it had acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Royals sent RHP Andrew Hoffman to Arizona as part of the trade.