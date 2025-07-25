Royals postpone Friday night's game, will play doubleheader on Saturday against Cleveland Guardians

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two American League Central Division rivals will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

First pitch in game one is set for 1:40 p.m., and the second game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

The Royals are in third place in the American League Central Division standings with a record of 50-53.

The Guardians are in second place in the division, just a game-and-a-half ahead of the Royals.


