Royals prospect Nick Pratto headed to All-Star Futures Game for second straight year

Gabe Christus/AP
Nick Pratto (32) attends American League batting practice before the MLB All Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabe Christus)
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 14:46:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals prospect Nick Pratto was named to the All-Star Futures Game today for the second consecutive time.

Pratto is the second-ranked prospect in the Royals farm system, according to mlb.com. The former first-round pick was selected 14th overall in the 2017 MLB draft.

Pratto currently plays for the Royals' triple-A team, the Omaha Stormchasers. He is currently batting .232 with 15 home runs and 45 RBI in 70 games played this season. Pratto has a .363 on-base percentage heading into Thursday.

The All-Star Futures Game will be played during All-Star week in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. The game will be played on Saturday, July 16th at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Peacock TV with a re-airing on MLB Network at 7:30 p.m.

Royals players currently on the 40-man roster that have played in the game include: infielder Adalberto Mondesi, infielder Hunter Dozier, pitcher Brady Singer, pitcher Kris Bubic and infielder Bobby Witt Jr.

