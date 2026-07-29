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Royals put Vinnie Pasquantino on 10-day injured list with a sore right wrist

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Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates with teammates after their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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MINNEAPOLIS — The Kansas City Royals put first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a sore right wrist.

Pasquantino is hitting .232 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 79 games this year. He missed a month earlier this season with a broken hamate bone in the same wrist, which he aggravated during the Royals' 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

“Just a little bit of wrist soreness,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “That’s not the kind of thing that you can have go away without some rest. So just trying to make a decision that he needed to get some rest and see if we can get him to calm down.”

In 11 games since he returned from the IL on July 11, the 28-year-old hit .282 with one double and no home runs.

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