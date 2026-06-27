Royals’ Ragans to undergo elbow surgery Wednesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans will undergo elbow surgery on Wednesday that will determine the degree of repair needed, manager Matt Quatraro said Saturday.

A 2024 All-Star, Ragans went on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow impingement on May 8. He left his May 6 start against the Cleveland Guardians after three innings and was diagnosed with valgus extension overload. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 17.

“They have read the MRI. They’re not going to be clear on the extent of it until they get in there and understand what they see,” Quatraro said.

Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the surgery.

A three-time opening day starter for Kansas City and a 2016 first-round draft pick by Texas, Ragans (1-4, 4.84 ERA) missed most of last season due to left groin strain and rotator cuff strains.

He underwent Tommy John surgery twice when he was in the Rangers organization.

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