Royals rally late to beat White Sox 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off Liam Hendricks.

Scott Barlow, who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one.

Ryan Burr pitched the final inning for Chicago. Perez also had an RBI double.