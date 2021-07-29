Watch
Royals rally late to beat White Sox 3-2

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, left, slides past Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala to score the winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jul 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off Liam Hendricks.

Scott Barlow, who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one.

Ryan Burr pitched the final inning for Chicago. Perez also had an RBI double.

