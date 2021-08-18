Royals release 2022 spring training schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is still over a month left in the 2021 MLB regular season, but the Royals' 32-game exhibition schedule for 2022 spring training has been released.
It's the club's 54th spring training and the 20th time the Royals will spend it in Surprise, Arizona.
The club will open up play on Feb. 26 against the Texas Rangers, with whom they share Surprise Stadium.
The Royals' schedule features 15 home games, plus two as the visiting team at Surprise Stadium.
There are three days off and four split-squad dates on the spring training calendar for Kansas City.
The Royals' final game in Cactus League play will be Saturday, March 26 against Texas. But the Royals' final two games of spring training will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for two exhibition games before the start of the regular season on Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field against the newly-branded Cleveland Guardians.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
FEBRUARY
SAT 26 - at Texas, Surprise
SUN 27 - SAN FRANCISCO, SURPRISE
MON 28 - ARIZONA, SURPRISE
MARCH
TUE 1 - at White Sox, Glendale
WED 2 - SAN DIEGO, SURPRISE
THU 3 - at Texas, Surprise
FRI 4 - MILWAUKEE, SURPRISE/at Dodger,s Glendale
SAT 5 - at Cincinnati, Goodyear
SUN 6 - ANGELS, SURPRISE
MON 7 - OAKLAND, SURPRISE
TUE 8 - OFF
WED 9 - CUBS, SURPRISE
THU 10 - at Cleveland, Goodyear
FRI 11 - at Cubs, Mesa/CINCINNATI, SURPRISE
SAT 12 - SEATTLE, SURPRISE
SUN 13 - at Angels, Tempe
MON 14 - OFF
TUE 15 - COLORADO, SURPRISE
WED 16 - at San Diego, Peoria
THU 17 - WHITE SOX, SURPRISE/at Seattle, Peoria
FRI 18 - at Milwaukee, Maryvale
SAT 19 - at San Francisco, Scottsdale
SUN 20 - CLEVELAND, SURPRISE
MON 21 - OFF
TUE 22 - SEATTLE, SURPRISE
WED 23 - at Oakland, Mesa
THU 24 - at Arizona, Scottsdale/DODGERS, SURPRISE
FRI 25 - at Colorado, Scottsdale
SAT 26 - TEXAS, SURPRISE
SUN 27 - OFF
MON 28 - at Milwaukee, Milwaukee
TUE 29 - at Milwaukee, Milwaukee