Royals release 2022 spring training schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is still over a month left in the 2021 MLB regular season, but the Royals' 32-game exhibition schedule for 2022 spring training has been released.

It's the club's 54th spring training and the 20th time the Royals will spend it in Surprise, Arizona.

The club will open up play on Feb. 26 against the Texas Rangers, with whom they share Surprise Stadium.

The Royals' schedule features 15 home games, plus two as the visiting team at Surprise Stadium.

There are three days off and four split-squad dates on the spring training calendar for Kansas City.

The Royals' final game in Cactus League play will be Saturday, March 26 against Texas. But the Royals' final two games of spring training will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for two exhibition games before the start of the regular season on Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field against the newly-branded Cleveland Guardians.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

FEBRUARY

SAT 26 - at Texas, Surprise

SUN 27 - SAN FRANCISCO, SURPRISE

MON 28 - ARIZONA, SURPRISE

MARCH

TUE 1 - at White Sox, Glendale

WED 2 - SAN DIEGO, SURPRISE

THU 3 - at Texas, Surprise

FRI 4 - MILWAUKEE, SURPRISE/at Dodger,s Glendale

SAT 5 - at Cincinnati, Goodyear

SUN 6 - ANGELS, SURPRISE

MON 7 - OAKLAND, SURPRISE

TUE 8 - OFF

WED 9 - CUBS, SURPRISE

THU 10 - at Cleveland, Goodyear

FRI 11 - at Cubs, Mesa/CINCINNATI, SURPRISE

SAT 12 - SEATTLE, SURPRISE

SUN 13 - at Angels, Tempe

MON 14 - OFF

TUE 15 - COLORADO, SURPRISE

WED 16 - at San Diego, Peoria

THU 17 - WHITE SOX, SURPRISE/at Seattle, Peoria

FRI 18 - at Milwaukee, Maryvale

SAT 19 - at San Francisco, Scottsdale

SUN 20 - CLEVELAND, SURPRISE

MON 21 - OFF

TUE 22 - SEATTLE, SURPRISE

WED 23 - at Oakland, Mesa

THU 24 - at Arizona, Scottsdale/DODGERS, SURPRISE

FRI 25 - at Colorado, Scottsdale

SAT 26 - TEXAS, SURPRISE

SUN 27 - OFF

MON 28 - at Milwaukee, Milwaukee

TUE 29 - at Milwaukee, Milwaukee