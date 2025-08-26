Royals release 2026 schedule with nod to impacts from FIFA World Cup matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MLB clubs announced their 2026 schedules on Tuesday, and for the Kansas City Royals, that means working around the city’s hosting of several FIFA World Cup matches.

The Royals will open the season on Thursday, March 26, on the road against the Atlanta Braves at suburban Truist Park. It marks the earliest opening date in franchise history.

After the three-game series against the Braves, the Royals will host the Minnesota Twins on Monday, March 30, at Kauffman Stadium.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set to host six World Cup matches next June and July, which will impact two home series.

The Royals will host the St. Louis Cardinals on June 18 and 19 before taking June 20 off to accommodate a World Cup match. The series will finish on Sunday, June 21.

While clubs historically play on Fridays during the regular season, the Royals will be off on Friday, July 3, for another World Cup match. They’ll then start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 4-6.

Kansas City will host four group stage matches on Tuesday, June 16, Saturday, June 20, Thursday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. KC will host a round of 32 match on Friday, July 3. The final match will be a quarterfinal game on Saturday, July 11.

