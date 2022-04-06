Watch
Royals restructure contract with Whit Merrifield

Bob Levey/Getty Images
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 07: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 19:20:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have restructured its contract with Whit Merrifield, exercising its club option on the infielder/outfielder for 2023 and adding a mutual option for 2024, the team announced Wednesday.

The 33 year old hit .277 in the Royals' and led the American League with 40 stolen bases for his third time last season.

He also tied for the lead in doubles, with 42. He is the first player to lead in both steals and doubles since Charlie Gehringer in 1929.

The two-time All-Star holds the Royals' record for most consecutive games played with 469, the longest active streak in the Majors.

