Royals reunite with former All-Star pitcher Matt Strahm in trade with Phillies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reunited with veteran pitcher Matt Strahm on Friday when they acquired the former All-Star left-hander from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan.

The 34-year-old Strahm has pitched for four clubs over 10 seasons in the majors.

He spent his first two with the Royals, who selected him in the 21st round of the 2012 first-year player draft out of Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas. Strahm also pitched for the Padres, Red Sox and the past three years for the Phillies, where he was an All-Star in 2024, when he had a 1.87 ERA over 66 appearances.

He also made 66 appearances with a 2.74 ERA this past season, and has a career 3.36 ERA in 395 appearances.

Strahm has a $7.5 million salary next season under an option that vested, part of a deal that is paying him $15 million for 2025 and 2026. He can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series,

The 29-year-old Bowlan has pitched in parts of the past three seasons for Kansas City. He made one start and appeared in a career-best 34 games this past season, going 1-2 and posting a 3.86 ERA.

