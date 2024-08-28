Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen to undergo MRI after injuring his left hamstring in start against Guardians

CLEVELAND — Kansas City Royals starter Michael Lorenzen will undergo an MRI on Wednesday after he injured his left hamstring in the second inning of Tuesday night's 6-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Lorenzen got hurt while stretching as he covered first base. He tried to stay in the game, but exited after facing one batter.

Manager Matt Quatraro said Lorenzen will fly back to Kansas City for imaging tests while the Royals finish their four-game series in Cleveland.

"We think it’s mild, but doubtful he’ll be able to pitch in five days,” Quatraro said. “We’ll have to wait until tomorrow.”

After Lorenzen left, Carlos Hernández came on and pitched 2 1/3 innings before the game was delayed more than two hours by rain.

When it resumed, James McArthur (5-5) struck out four in two innings and John Schreiber, Sam Long and Chris Stratton pitched one perfect inning each as Kansas City's bullpen retired all 15 Cleveland batters after the delay.

With the win, the Royals moved into a tie for first place in the AL Central with Cleveland.

In the second inning, Lorenzen got Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann to hit a grounder to first. The right-hander broke for the bag and took the relay throw from second before sitting down in the dirt.

Lorenzen got up slowly and went to the mound before throwing several warmup pitches while Quatraro and a trainer looked on. Lorenzen stayed in the game and struck out Lane Thomas.

“He aggravated it a little there,” Quatraro said. “He probably amped it up too much.”

Lorenzen then threw one ball to Bo Naylor and Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez signaled to the dugout.

Lorenzen (7-6), who was acquired in July in a trade from Texas, was coming off his best start of the season last week — seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

On Monday, Royals starter Cole Ragans had to exit in the fifth inning of his start due to leg cramping.

