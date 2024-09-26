Royals ride bullpen to 3-0 win, magic number now sits at 3

WASHINGTON — Five Kansas City relievers pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball after starter Michael Lorenzen's early exit, Robbie Grossman hit a two-run single, and the Royals held on to the second American League wild card with a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Michael Massey singled in a run off DJ Herz (4-9) to help lift the Royals to a second-straight shutout victory after a season high-tying seven-game losing streak.

Kansas City and Detroit are both 84-74 but the Royals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Tigers for the second wild-card spot.

Daniel Lynch IV (2-0) worked 2 2/3 scoreless frames in relief of Lorenzen, who exited with lower body fatigue after 2 1/3 innings in his first start since sustaining a left hamstring strain on Aug. 27.

Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber and Sam Long bridged the gap to Lucas Erceg, who completed his 13th save. That effort extended the Kansas City bullpen's scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings over four games.

James Wood and Nasim Nuñez had the only hits for Washington, which fell to a third consecutive shutout defeat and has lost eight of its last nine games.

Lorenzen cruised through the first two innings but departed with a batter retired in the third after a brief visit from the team medical staff. He threw 28 pitches, striking out two and officially issuing two walks, the latter coming on the at-bat that Lynch completed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City optioned RHP Steven Cruz to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Lorenzen.

Nationals: Manager Davey Martinez confirmed that All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams has reported to the club's complex in West Palm Beach, Florida as planned and will work out there through Sunday. Abrams was demoted from the major league team Saturday for what was termed an internal matter. UP NEXT

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA) will pitch likely his final game for the Washington Nationals on Thursday. He is the last remaining active Nationals player who was on the 2019 World Series-winning team. His six-year, $140-million contract expires at the end of the season. RHP Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28) goes for Kansas City.

