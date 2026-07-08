Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone gets call to MLB Home Run Derby July 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals slugging right fielder Jac Caglianone will get to showcase his power in front of a national audience next week.

The Royals’ first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft will participate in the Home Run Derby next Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Caglianone will have someone to help show him the path to success in the event. The last Royal to participate in the derby was Bobby Witt Jr., who hit 50 homers to finish as the runner-up in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

Other players who have announced they will participate in this year’s derby include Yankees first baseman Ben Rice and Rays third baseman Junior Caminero.

Additional competitors will be announced online.

After getting called up in 2025, Caglianone, 23, spent 62 games getting his legs underneath him as a big league player.

He’s used that experience to get off to a good start in 2026, clubbing 14 home runs through 85 games so far.

The Home Run Derby is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13. Fans can watch live on Netflix.

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