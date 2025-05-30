Royals right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo returns from IL, Lucas Erceg placed on the 15-day IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo is off the injured list, while Lucas Erceg, another right-handed pitcher, has been placed on the injured list because of a low back strain.

Lugo had been on the injured list with a third finger sprain, according to the Royals.

He is scheduled to start Friday's game at 7:05 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

Lugo is 3-4 on the year, with a 3.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

The Tigers are in first place in the American League's Central Division with a record of 37-22.

The Royals are 30-27 heading into Friday's game, good for 4th place in the AL Central.

—

