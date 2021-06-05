Royals score 9 in 1st, rout Twins 14-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 14-5 for their fifth straight win.

Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Twins starter Matt Shoemaker.

Kansas City made it 13-0 in the second.

All nine Royals in batting order had already scored with no outs in the inning. Brad Keller got his third straight win.

Minnesota lost its fourth in a row. Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano and Nick Gordon homered for the Twins.