Royals select new food, beverage provider for the new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have selected the new food and beverage provider for their new downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ballpark.

Delaware North Sportservice will begin operations at Kauffman Stadium in 2028, giving the Royals and Delaware North an opportunity to build the team, systems and local relationships that will carry into the new ballpark.

The Royals and Sportservice will work with area restaurants, businesses, purveyors and culinary talent to create a program that reflects the region and helps ensure the new ballpark feels welcoming and connected to the community it will serve.

Sportservice, Delaware North's sports hospitality business, has been serving Major League baseball since 1930, and currently partners with 10 MLB clubs. Seven rank in the top 10 in MLB's "Voice of the Consumer" survey for concessions, including the No. 1 and No. 3 spots.

“Delaware North has a proven track record of best-in-class service with an entrepreneurial spirit and high value on distinctively local options for fans,” Royals President of Business Operations Cullen Maxey said. “Their experience and success in other ballparks and the feedback we have seen from fans in those cities gives us confidence they are the right partner.

“The Royals have a tremendous connection to Kansas City, and we’re honored to help bring their vision for the new ballpark to life,” said Tom Barney, President of Sportservice. “That starts with listening to the community and building meaningful relationships with the local restaurants, businesses and culinary partners that make Kansas City distinctive.

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