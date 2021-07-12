Watch
Royals select pitcher Frank Mozzicato with 1st round pick

The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Frank Mozzicato in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday evening.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Frank Mozzicato in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday evening.

Mozzicato, who attended East Catholic High School in Connecticut, was the seventh round pick in the 2021 draft.

MLB.com had Mozzicato ranked as the 39th overall top prospect in the 2021 draft.

