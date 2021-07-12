Royals select pitcher Frank Mozzicato with 1st round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Frank Mozzicato in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday evening.
With the 7th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic HS (CT).#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/HVQdZSbGf1— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2021
Mozzicato, who attended East Catholic High School in Connecticut, was the seventh round pick in the 2021 draft.
MLB.com had Mozzicato ranked as the 39th overall top prospect in the 2021 draft.