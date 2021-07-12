Royals select pitcher Frank Mozzicato with 1st round pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected pitcher Frank Mozzicato in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday evening.

With the 7th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic HS (CT).#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/HVQdZSbGf1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2021

Mozzicato, who attended East Catholic High School in Connecticut, was the seventh round pick in the 2021 draft.