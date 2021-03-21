Royals' short stop Bobby Witt Jr. to begin 2021 season in minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that Bobby Witt, Jr. will start the 2021 season in the minor leagues.

In the same move, pitching prospects Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch, along with outfielder Kyle Isbel, were also reassigned.

Though just 20 years-old and never having played above rookie ball, Witt had shown well during the Royals Summer Camp in 2020 before the shortened season and during the 2021 spring training, where he has hit .289 with three home runs.

Witt, Jr. was the Royals first-round draft pick in 2019.

After these moves, the Royals sit at 35 players in Major League camp. MLB teams must have their rosters pared down to 26 by Opening Day.

News of the decision first trickled out on Sunday thanks to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.

The Royals have demoted Bobby Witt Jr., sources tell me and @alec_lewis. Will not open season in majors. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 21, 2021