Royals' short stop Bobby Witt Jr. to begin 2021 season in minors

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. catches the ball during an intrasquad baseball scrimmage at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bobby Witt Jr.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:35:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that Bobby Witt, Jr. will start the 2021 season in the minor leagues.

In the same move, pitching prospects Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch, along with outfielder Kyle Isbel, were also reassigned.

Though just 20 years-old and never having played above rookie ball, Witt had shown well during the Royals Summer Camp in 2020 before the shortened season and during the 2021 spring training, where he has hit .289 with three home runs.

Witt, Jr. was the Royals first-round draft pick in 2019.

After these moves, the Royals sit at 35 players in Major League camp. MLB teams must have their rosters pared down to 26 by Opening Day.

News of the decision first trickled out on Sunday thanks to MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Witt Jr. is the No. 7 overall ranked prospect according to MLB.com.

