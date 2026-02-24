Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. named 2025 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the recipient of the 2025 Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, sponsored by Phi Delta Theta International Fraternity.

Since 1955, the award has been presented annually to an MLB player who best exemplifies the "giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, who was a member of the fraternity's Columbia University chapter," per the Royals.

The award is permanently maintained at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

"An award named after Lou Gehrig is an incredible honor, and we're thrilled the Bobby's heart, care and generosity continue to serve as an example for others," Royals President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo said in a news release.

Witt is an advocate for organizations that raise awareness and help in the ALS fight. In addition to hosting clinics for local youth, he has supported philanthropic groups such as Susanna Smiles, Sarah's Soldiers and the Team Hilliard Foundation.

In 2024, he raised over $45,000 to support Sarah Nauser and others battling ALS.

"Each year on Lou Gehrig Day, Bobby helps organize a suite to honor all those impacted by ALS," the Royals shared.

In partnership with ProCamps and Community America, Witt hosted a youth camp in June 2025, which included a $50,000 donation to the Edward Dulle Family in collaboration with Susanna Smiles.

Other Royals who have won the Lou Gehrig Award include Salvador Perez and George Brett.

