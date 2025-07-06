Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., pitcher Kris Bubic selected to 2025 All-Star Game American League squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Royals players were selected by the Commissioner’s Office to join the American League squad for the 2025 All-Star Game, the team announced Sunday.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic are on the roster for the July 15 game, which will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Witt’s appearance will be his second; last year, he was elected by players.

The 25-year-old entered Sunday leading the MLB with 30 doubles and tied for second in the American League with 24 stolen bases.

Witt is the second Royals shortstop to be named to the All-Star roster multiple times, per the team.

Back on the big stage. 🌟🌟



Bobby Witt Jr. is headed to his second All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/hPRxu7l9O4 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 6, 2025

The 2025 selection is the first for Bubic, 27.

His recent highlights include a 2.36 ERA through 17 starts, which ranked sixth in the American League entering Sunday, and being named American League Pitcher of the Month in May.

This season also marks Bubic’s first full season since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2023.

A sensational selection. 🌟



Kris Bubic is a 2025 All-Star! pic.twitter.com/UgNOSl3Pat — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 6, 2025

The 2025 All-Star Game will be broadcast on FOX. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 15.

