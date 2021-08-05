Watch
Royals slam their way past Chicago in 9-1 win

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Kansas City Royals' Ryan O'Hearn (66) and Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate the team's 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ryan O'Hearn, Whit Merrifield
Posted at 11:27 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 00:27:09-04

CHICAGO — Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals went deep four times to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1.

Kansas City ended a four-game losing streak, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the eighth time in 13 games.

Royals starter Carlos Hernandez yielded only two hits over five innings in beating the White Sox for the second time in seven days.

Hernandez has allowed six hits while striking out 10 in his last 11 innings against Chicago.

Perez launched his 27th homer in the third, tying his career high.

