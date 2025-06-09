Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a banner week at the plate, Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League's Player of the Week.

The 27-year-old first baseman hit .500 last week and had 13 hits, which tied him with Oakland A's shortstop Jacob Wilson, according to a news release from the Royals.

He is the first Royals player to win the American League's Player of the Week award in 2025.

Pasquantino hit safely in all six games last week and had four multi-hit games.

As the Royals prepare to face the New York Yankees this week, Pasquantino has a nine-game hitting streak and a 24-game on-base streak, the longest of his career.

According to the Royals, Pasquantino did not make an error while playing first base last week.

—