Royals split doubleheader with White Sox

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates as he runs home after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:52 PM, May 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The White Sox won the first game 3-0.

Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox.

He struck out a career high nine batters and didn’t walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings.

Josh Staumont earned his third save in five chances.

Davis Martin (0-1) made his debut and was equally impressive. He allowed just one run on five hits in five innings, walking one and striking out seven.

The Royals finally capitalized in the second inning after going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the first game.

Emmanuel Rivera led off the inning with a double and scored on a Michael A. Taylor double into left field.

The Royals got another run in the sixth on M.J. Melendez’s first career home run, a 425-foot blast to right center.

The White Sox got a run in the eighth, but left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out Josh Harrison as he tried to score from second on a single.

The White Sox won the first game behind clutch hitting by Jose Abreu and working around Kansas City offensive threats.

Abreu’s two-out, two-run double keyed a three-run fifth inning.

