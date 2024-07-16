Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. brings the power, falls in MLB All-Star Home Run Derby final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. brought the power back to his home state of Texas on Monday evening, advancing to the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby final but falling just short.

The Royals superstar mashed 50 total home runs during the competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the first round of the derby, Witt faced off against Philadelphia Phillies third basemen Alec Bohem.

Witt hit 20 home runs to finish third, which was enough to advance to the semifinals.

In the semis he hit 17 more to beat out Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians and advance to the final round.

In the finals, Witt faced off against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Hernández was up first, hitting 14 home runs.

Witt came close, hitting 13 of his own in the final round.

On his final pitch, Witt hit a ball that was just feet from tying the competition.

—

