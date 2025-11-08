Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. named 2025 Silver Slugger Award winner

Newsmaker Names
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a single as home plate umpire Ben May, left, and Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman look on during the third inning in Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Newsmaker Names
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., added another honor Friday night, winning the 2025 Silver Slugger Award.

Louisville Slugger, the historic baseball bat manufacturer, announced the award.

Witt beat out two of the top players at his position, Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros, according to a news release from the Royals.

It has been an off-season of awards for Witt.

This is his second straight Silver Slugger award and he won his second straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the second straight year.

He led the MLB in hits in 2025 with 184, the second consecutive season he led the majors in hits.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us