Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. named 2025 Silver Slugger Award winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr., added another honor Friday night, winning the 2025 Silver Slugger Award.

Louisville Slugger, the historic baseball bat manufacturer, announced the award.

Witt beat out two of the top players at his position, Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros, according to a news release from the Royals.

It has been an off-season of awards for Witt.

This is his second straight Silver Slugger award and he won his second straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the second straight year.

He led the MLB in hits in 2025 with 184, the second consecutive season he led the majors in hits.

