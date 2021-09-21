Watch
Royals sweep doubleheader in Cleveland behind Salvy's 46th

Tony Dejak/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench's record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 9:56 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 22:56:44-04

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench's record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 7-2 win, topping Bench's total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team's games at catcher.

Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.

In the second game, Perez struck out against Anthony Gose, a former outfielder who returned to the majors after a five-year absence as a hard-throwing reliever.

