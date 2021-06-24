Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals take, lose lead in 9th and fall to Yankees, 6-5

items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Willens/AP
New York Yankees Luke Voit reacts as he watches his game-winning, ninth inning RBI single to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero, left, watches the ball's path. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Sebastian Rivero, Luke Voit
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 23:53:37-04

NEW YORK — Gary Sanchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings.

Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!