Royals to play Boston Red Sox in 2027 Field of Dreams Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams Game” next year.

The Royals and Red Sox will travel to rural Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 12, for the now annual celebration of baseball at the site of the movie "Field of Dreams" by Universal Pictures.

Next year’s game marks the fourth edition of the series, which started in 2021. This year’s edition took place Thursday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins.

“We are thrilled to showcase our athletes through one of Major League Baseball’s most cherished events and help to grow the game to a worldwide audience,” Cullen Maxey, Royals president of baseball operations, said Friday. “Royals territory already covers the Midwest, including Dyersville, so this is a natural fit that provides Royals fans a chance to cheer on the home team in a magical setting.”

The game will be a home game for the Royals. After playing in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, the two clubs will have an off-day Friday before resuming the three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

NBC will broadcast the game to a national audience.

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