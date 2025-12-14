Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Royals trade for outfielder, pitcher from Brewers for left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa

Astros Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Angel Zerpa throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Astros Royals Baseball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals made another off-season trade, adding outfielder Isaac Collins and pitcher Nick Mears from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Royals sent left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa to the Brewers.

Collins hit .263 with 34 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases, according to a news release from the Royals.

Collins is 28 and 2025 season was his first full season in the major leagues

Mears, 29, has been around, pitching for three teams in parts of six seasons.

He's been on the mound for the Pittsburg Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers.

Former Royal Angel Zerpa2, had a 4.18 ERA in 2025 and appeared in a career-best 69 games with the Royals, according to the news release.

480x360.jpg

