Royals trade with Rangers for DFA'd RHP Albert Abreu

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Texas Rangers' Albert Abreu pitches in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 10:53:19-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night for pitcher Albert Abreu.

The hard-throwing Abreu had been designated for assignment by the Rangers three days earlier.

Morel was assigned to High-A Hickory of the South Atlantic League. The 21-year-old pitcher was 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA (eight earned runs in 17 2/3 innings) over 10 relief appearances for High-A Quad Cities, averaging 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with no home runs allowed.

Abreu had no record and a 3.12 ERA over seven relief appearances for the Rangers after being acquired from the New York Yankees just before the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander allowed three earned runs over 8 2/3 innings, plus had three scoreless innings in three games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock after going on the injured list with a left ankle sprain.

